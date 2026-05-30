ESPN reports that Sean Sweeney will become the new head coach of the Florida-based franchise. The 41-year-old is currently the lead assistant coach of the San Antonio Spurs and is still competing with the Texans against the Oklahoma City Thunder for a spot in the Finals.
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He is still fighting for a place in the NBA Finals: the Orlando Magic appear to have found a new coach
Sweeney is regarded as an exceptionally talented coach, particularly on the defensive side of the game; thanks in part to his work, the Spurs – led by Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama – have become one of the NBA's strongest defensive teams. Before that, Sweeney served as an assistant coach under Jason Kidd with the Dallas Mavericks and had previously worked alongside Luka Doncic on the Slovenian national team's coaching staff.
The Magic are also said to have considered Billy Donovan and Jeff Van Gundy, but Sweeney—who has worked in several roles across the league since 2011—has now secured the job.
In their fifth season under Mosley, the Orlando Magic are falling well short of expectations.
The Magic parted ways with Jamahl Mosley in early May, shortly after being knocked out in the first round of the play-offs for the third consecutive year. Under the former head coach, Orlando failed to build on its talent-laden roster, which includes Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs.
Despite the talent surrounding Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs, Orlando remained offensively challenged and surprisingly vulnerable defensively. Under Mosley, the Magic had previously excelled on that end of the floor.
Recurring injuries only compounded the issue: both Banchero and Wagner missed significant time, with the German forward appearing in just 34 regular-season games after suffering a severe ankle sprain.
Orlando Magic: Without Franz Wagner, they suffer a bitter defeat against the Detroit Pistons
Although the Magic lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the play-in tournament, they reached the play-offs by eliminating the Charlotte Hornets and then took a 3–1 lead against the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons. However, Franz Wagner—who had excelled defensively against Pistons star Cade Cunningham—again sat out the final three games, and Detroit rallied to eliminate Orlando.
As a result, Mosley departed after five seasons. "We are very grateful to Jamahl for everything he has done for the Orlando Magic," said Jeff Weltman, president of basketball operations, at the time. "We value his leadership qualities and his positive contribution as head coach. Although this decision was a difficult one for us, we believe it is time for a new voice and fresh perspectives. We wish Jamahl and his family all the best."