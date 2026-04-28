Juventus Turin are reportedly working behind the scenes to sign international player Angelo Stiller. According to Bild, the VfB Stuttgart playmaker is the Bianconeri’s top transfer target for the summer. Stiller is expected to become a central figure in the overhaul of the crisis-hit record champions.
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He is considered the number one transfer target for a top club: is Angelo Stiller set for a spectacular move this summer?
According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have already taken concrete steps to sign Stiller. The report claims that club officials have met with the 25-year-old’s agent, although the two clubs have not yet been in direct contact.
Stiller has been a key performer for VfB under manager and mentor Sebastian Hoeneß, embodying Stuttgart’s rise since avoiding relegation in the 2023 play-offs. The following summer he moved from TSG Hoffenheim to Stuttgart for around €5 million, quickly establishing himself as one of the Bundesliga’s best central midfielders and earning a place in the German national team. Stiller had previously worked successfully with Hoeneß at Bayern Munich’s reserve side.
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Real Madrid are reported to have considered Stiller as Kroos’s successor, while VfB are said to be holding out for a hefty transfer fee.
Stiller’s impressive performances and VfB’s double runner-up finish (second in the league and winners of the DFB-Pokal) have attracted attention from several top clubs. Last summer, the defensive midfielder was strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid, who needed a new playmaker after Toni Kroos retired and Luka Modric joined AC Milan. In the Premier League, Chelsea FC are also monitoring the situation.
While Stiller’s contract runs until 2028 and includes a €36.5 million release clause, VfB can buy this out for a reported €2 million. That would give the club strong leverage in any transfer talks and let them set their own asking price.
Sport Bild reports that Stuttgart value Stiller at a minimum of €50m—a fee Juventus could only justify if they secure Champions League football. Currently fourth, the Old Lady is on course to qualify but holds just a three-point cushion over Como and Roma.
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VfB Stuttgart has already identified Stiller’s successor.
Should Stiller depart VfB Stuttgart next summer, the club is reportedly eyeing Southampton’s U21 international Caspar Jander as his successor. The 23-year-old, who joined the Saints from 1. FC Nürnberg last summer for €12 million, is still battling for promotion to the Premier League.
With four matchdays left, Saints sit fifth in the Championship on 76 points, four adrift of the final automatic promotion place. The play-offs now look likely. Jander was a regular starter but has been on the bench for the full 90 minutes in four of the nine matches since early March.
Angelo Stiller: Key stats and performance data
Club Matches Goals Assists VfB Stuttgart 129 7 27 TSG Hoffenheim 52 4 3 FC Bayern II 50 1 8