Max was once regarded as a promising prospect for the left-back position in the German national team. In November 2020, he started three consecutive matches under then-manager Joachim Löw: a friendly against the Czech Republic (1–0) and the two Nations League fixtures against Ukraine (3–1) and Spain (0–6). Those three outings would prove his only caps; despite another call-up in March 2021, he failed to add to his tally.

In early 2023 he moved to Eintracht Frankfurt, hoping to force his way into the 2024 European Championship squad, but the strategy backfired and, after a inconsistent 18 months, he left the club. A subsequent 18-month spell at Panathinaikos Athens was also troubled, with injuries repeatedly hampering the full-back.

Max had hoped to make a fresh start in Japan. "I will give my all for this wonderful club. Let's rack up plenty of wins together," the 32-year-old said upon signing. Yet, without featuring in a single match, his time in Osaka is already over: "My stay at this club was brief, but I am grateful for the experiences and every single moment. From the very beginning, I was warmly welcomed by the club, my teammates, the staff and the fans," said the former international, expressing his gratitude.

His next career move is yet to be confirmed. Years ago he described a return to Germany – and especially to Schalke 04 – as a dream. His father, Martin Max, once played for the Gelsenkirchen club (1995 to 1999) and has long been involved in Schalke's youth development. Philipp Max himself turned out for Schalke's U19 and U23 sides from 2010 to 2014.