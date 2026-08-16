'He is a big asset to have' - Harry Maguire urges Manchester United to keep Marcus Rashford amid transfer uncertainty

For Maguire, these glimpses of quality are exactly why the club must resist any temptation to cash in on the 28-year-old. Maguire has publicly voiced his desire for Rashford to stay at Old Trafford, emphasizing that the forward remains a crucial part of the club's plans. Despite the ongoing speculation regarding his future and a difficult period prior to his return, Maguire is adamant that the academy graduate possesses the quality necessary to elevate the team’s performance levels as they prepare for the new Premier League campaign.

"Obviously the transfer window is still open," said Maguire as quoted by BBC. "As players, we hope he stays because if he does, he is a big asset to have. He can improve us for sure. You saw when he came on, he threatened the backline really well. He could have scored. He's a huge threat. I've played with Marcus for numerous years and I know that playing against him and playing with him in training is going to help us."