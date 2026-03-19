'We fear no one' - Harry Kane fired up for Real Madrid showdown with Bayern star convinced they can overcome Jude Bellingham & Kylian Mbappe

Kane looked ahead to the quarter-final tie after the match, telling reporters: "We fear no one. Of course, it will be a tough game when you play against Real Madrid in the Champions League. We have to be prepared for a tough battle. We will be ready for it. We've done well so far this season; we just have to keep going as we have been."

Bayern team-mate Tom Bischof echoed Kane's sentiments, adding: "I'm looking forward to an awesome game. They are two brutal teams. We're not afraid of anyone, so it's going to be an awesome game!"