Harry Kane backed to achieve feat no English player has ever managed as former Three Lions captain explains why current skipper is Cristiano Ronaldo-esque

Asked if Kane has another World Cup cycle in him, ex-Three Lions defender Butcher - speaking in association with the Domino’s ‘Shirtiette’ campaign - told GOAL: “No-one's played in four World Cup finals, have they, for England?

“This is Ronaldo's sixth one. I know it's Lionel Messi's sixth as well. I don't know about six, but I definitely think another one. And the way he is at Bayern Munich, I know the league isn't as good as the Premier League, but he's banging in the goals and he's making chances and he's certainly doing the job that's necessary.

“He's just a likeable lad. Everybody loves him because he's just straightforward. He's honest, he gets on with it. If he does win the World Cup for England or he does play in the team that wins the World Cup, then he can retire when he wants to.

“You know what it's like with Ronaldo and players that seem to play forever, they just want to keep going. I wish I could just keep going, but my body let me down. That's what happens to major players or many players in the past, and will happen in the future. But when you look at the way that he approaches games, the way he plays, the way that he prepares for games, having his own chef as well and all that sort of thing, he's just the perfect professional.

“And like Ronaldo, he could play in his fourth World Cup - probably will. It's great to have him. I just worry about who can replace him. That's the thing, and if anybody ever gets to that level. But the way that he is, he has set a really high bar for players to get him out of the job. I think that's great for English football.”