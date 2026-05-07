Harry Kane criticises Bayern for 'wasteful' finishing after heartbreaking Champions League exit against PSG

The Bavarian powerhouse saw their European journey come to a crashing halt following a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night. Reflecting on the disappointment in the mixed zone, the 32-year-old striker admitted that the result was "hard to stomach" so soon after the final whistle. Ousmane Dembele’s early strike for the visitors left Bayern with a mountain to climb, and although Kane levelled in stoppage time, it was too little, too late.

“I think over the two games we had enough opportunities to achieve a different result, but it didn't work out,” Kane said, pointing to the team's failure to convert their dominance into goals. "From our point of view, it was a bit wasteful in the attacking third, even though we showed a lot of good football in midfield. But the final cross, the final pass, the final shot, it just didn't work out today."