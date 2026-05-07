The striker for the German record champions netted a late equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage time (90+4) to secure a 1-1 draw against the French side. He has now become only the second player after Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo to score in six consecutive knockout matches in the Champions League.
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Only Cristiano Ronaldo had achieved this feat before. Harry Kane matches CR7's record as Bayern Munich exit the Champions League at the hands of PSG
Kane scored in both legs of the round of 16 against Atalanta Bergamo, both quarter-final matches versus Real Madrid, and both semi-final outings against Paris Saint-Germain. Ronaldo matched that run for Real Madrid between 2012 and 2013.
Despite Kane's goal, the draw was not enough for Bayern to reach the final, having lost 5-4 in a spectacular slugfest in Paris a week ago. The Champions League campaign is thus over for FCB, with PSG set to face Arsenal in the final on 30 May. He can no longer set a record of his own – by scoring in the final.
- Getty Images Sport
Harry Kane will have to wait a little longer for his first Champions League trophy
Consequently, Kane will have to wait a little longer for his first DFB-Pokal trophy. Last year, he was crowned German champion with Bayern; this season, the club could even secure the double of the league title and the DFB-Pokal, with Munich set to face VfB Stuttgart in the final.
The 32-year-old has enjoyed a prolific campaign in the FCB shirt, registering 55 goals and seven assists in 48 competitive outings across all competitions.
With two matches left, the Bundesliga top-scorer's crown is all but his, while in the Champions League he sits second behind Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé.