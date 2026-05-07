Vincent Kompany fumes at 'ridiculous' handball calls that led to Bayern's Champions League exit

Bayern Munich’s elimination from the Champions League semi-finals following a tense 1-1 draw on the night was overshadowed by a series of controversial decisions. With a spot in the final against Arsenal on the line, the tension boiled over as the German side felt they were denied clear advantages.

The most debated moment arrived when Vitinha’s attempted clearance struck the outstretched arm of teammate Joao Neves inside the PSG box. Despite the Bayern players surrounding referee Joao Pinheiro in protest, no penalty was awarded. The decision stood because the current Laws of the Game protect players from handball calls when the ball is struck onto them by a teammate from close range, provided no immediate goal is scored. It was a bitter pill for Bayern to swallow, especially given the soft penalty they conceded in the first leg.