AFP
'He is on another level' - Hansi Flick raves about unbelievable Barcelona star Raphinha
Flick hails Raphinha as world class
Barcelona head coach Flick has expressed his immense admiration for Raphinha, describing the Brazilian as an 'unbelievable' talent who has reached the pinnacle of the global game. After failing in an attempt to sign Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez this summer, Flick made the bold decision to move the former Leeds United star into a central striking role following the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres - a tactical shift that has paid immediate dividends for the La Liga leaders.
Speaking to the press ahead of Sunday's league clash against Levante, Flick was effusive in his praise for the 29-year-old. The German manager stated: 'Rapha has played fantastic. He is on another level - he's unbelievable. When he's like this, he's, for me, one of the best players in the world.'
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Depth and tactical flexibility
While Raphinha has become the focal point of an attack that opened the campaign with four straight LaLiga wins and a midweek Champions League victory, Flick highlighted that his squad possesses significant depth. The former Leeds United winger has produced a devastating start in his new role, scoring eight goals in five games while flanked by the likes of Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon, and Karim Adeyemi to form one of Europe's most feared frontlines.
Addressing his other options through the middle, Flick explained the versatility of his squad. 'Raphinha, Gabby and Hamza are three different profiles, but there are other ways we could play,' he noted. 'Anthony and Karim can also play in this position. Or Dani Olmo. Dani has showed us in last two years he can play there - the same with Fermin Lopez. We have a lot of options.'
Cubarsi and defensive solidity
Despite the headlines being dominated by the attacking flair of Raphinha and Yamal, Flick also took time to credit the team's defensive improvements. The German tactician singled out teenage sensation Pau Cubarsi for his maturity and physical development. The young defender has been a mainstay in a backline that has conceded only three goals so far this season, providing the platform for the attackers to express themselves freely further up the pitch.
Flick provided a detailed analysis of the defensive metrics, saying: 'When I see the xG [expected goals] we have in every game, it's good, but also the xG against us is much better than last season. It helps us a lot. For me, after the World Cup, [Cubarsi] played fantastic. For me, he's playing on another level at the moment. I am really happy he has the confidence, but also he's very focused. With the body, he also improved physically. This is very important, especially for this position. Also with the ball, he's playing really good, which helps us a lot, so amazing about that.'
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Maintaining the winning momentum
Barcelona travel to Levante on Sunday looking to maintain their 100 per cent record at the top of the table. The club currently sits two points clear of Alaves and three ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid, who have already dropped points early in the season.
The squad status remains stable for the upcoming fixture, with Flick confirming there are no fresh injury concerns following their European exploits. Long-term absentees Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji remain the only notable omissions from the matchday squad.
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