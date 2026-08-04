Hansi Flick opens up on Barcelona's managing world champion egos after Spain's summer glory

With several members of the Blaugrana core returning as world champions, the spotlight on the Catalan giants has never been brighter. However, the former Bayern Munich boss views this influx of confidence as a positive rather than a hurdle for his dressing room management. Flick has insisted he is well-prepared for the task of managing the egos of the squad.

"Champions never stop. They know how to win titles and that is important. This title should give them more confidence. When you work hard and focus every day, it becomes something special. That's what we want to achieve this year," Flick stated during his media address at Saint George’s Park.