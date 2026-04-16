Gianni Infantino 'sure' Iran will compete at World Cup despite ongoing war with United States and Israel as FIFA president speaks out

Speaking at CNBC's Invest in America Forum, Infantino addressed the growing uncertainty surrounding Iran's place in the tournament. With the United States and Israel having launched airstrikes, and the U.S. serving as one of the primary host nations alongside Mexico and Canada, questions had been raised about whether the Iranian national team could safely compete on American soil.

"The Iranian team is coming for sure, yes," Infantino said during the forum, per CBS. "We hope that by then, of course, the situation will be a peaceful situation. As I said, that would definitely help. But Iran has to come. Of course, they represent their people. They have qualified. The players want to play."