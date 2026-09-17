ZUMA Press Wire
'I take responsibility and get out of the way!' – Buffon stands firm on Gennaro Gattuso stance
Buffon defends Gattuso appointment and Azzurri departure
Gianluigi Buffon stood by his decision to endorse Gennaro Gattuso as Italy head coach during an interview with Corriere dello Sport editor Ivan Zazzaroni. Speaking on the Tutto in piazza podcast, the former national team captain discussed taking personal responsibility following Italy's elimination against Bosnia.
Buffon emphasized that stepping aside was necessary to allow the national team to begin a fresh cycle.
- Newscom World
Former captain stands firm on managerial backing
Addressing his role within the national team setup, Buffon reaffirmed that supporting Gattuso was the correct decision for that specific moment. He insisted that isolated match outcomes or missed penalties do not alter his conviction regarding Gattuso's leadership qualities.
Buffon praised his former international team-mate's character and passion for the role.
"After the elimination against Bosnia I chose to leave and I came out of it very well," Buffon explained. "I pushed for Gattuso as coach and I would do it again now, he was the right man for the moment we were going through. A missed penalty won't change my mind."
Insights on Conte, Allegri, and past Juve friction
Buffon also provided candid thoughts on prominent managerial figures, including Antonio Conte, Massimiliano Allegri, Roberto Mancini, Cesc Fabregas, and Gian Piero Gasperini. He reflected on past misunderstandings with the Juventus board back in 2010 while offering perspective on current issues at the club.
He expressed immense respect for former team-mates Carlos Tevez and Dani Alves during their successful spells in Turin.
His evaluation highlighted the complex tactical and management dynamics within Italian football.
- AFP
Buffon evaluates modern challenges facing Italian football
Buffon concluded by assessing the ongoing structural and performance challenges facing Juventus and the Italian national team. His willingness to speak transparently offers valuable perspective as both entities work to regain elite status.
The former goalkeeper continues to serve as an influential voice across the Italian football landscape.
His insights remain a guiding reference point for the future of the game in Italy.
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