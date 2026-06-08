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Germany v Slovakia - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport
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Germany's 2026 World Cup knockout path: Potential opponents after the group stage and the route to the final

World Cup

The German national team's group opponents for the 2026 World Cup have been confirmed. SPOX outlines who Kimmich, Woltemade and co. could meet after the group stage and what a potential route to the final might look like.

Drawing Curaçao, Ivory Coast and Curaçao, the German national team has been handed a manageable group for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. But what could lie ahead once the group stage ends?

SPOX analyses the bracket to outline potential opponents beyond the group stage.

  • Germany's 2026 World Cup knockout path: Potential opponents after the group stage and the route to the final

    With 48 teams competing in this World Cup for the first time, all group winners and runners-up will advance to the knockout stage, along with the eight best third-placed sides. That alone significantly cuts the risk of Germany crashing out in the group phase, as happened in 2018 and 2022.

    If Germany top their group, they will face one of the third-placed teams from Groups A, B, C, D or F in the round of 32. Should the DFB side survive that first knockout round, the winner of Group I—possibly France or Norway—would await them in the round of 16. If the favourites progress, Germany would then face the Netherlands or Morocco. Should Julian Nagelsmann's side reach the semi-finals, Spain could await. 

    Finishing second, however, would mean facing the runners-up from Group I, likely France, Senegal, Norway or Iraq. 

    In the round of 16, Brazil could await. The quarter-finals might then pit Germany against Thomas Tuchel's England. A semi-final would probably feature Portugal or the reigning champions Argentina.

    Here is an overview of all possible matches after the group stage:

    DateGroupMatchVenue
    28 JuneSF1Second A – Second BLos Angeles
    29 JuneSF2First E – Third A/B/C/D/FBoston
    29 JuneSF3First F – Second CMonterrey
    29 JuneSF4First C – Second FHouston
    30 JuneSF5First I – Third C/D/F/G/HNew Jersey
    30 JuneSF6Second E – Second IDallas
    30 JuneSF7First A – Third C/E/F/H/IMexico City
    1 JulySF8First L – Third E/H/I/J/KAtlanta
    01/07SF9First D – Third B/E/F/I/JSan Francisco
    1 JulySF10First G – Third A/E/H/I/JSeattle
    2 JulySF11Second K – Second LToronto
    02/07SF12First H – Second JLos Angeles
    02/07SF13First B – Third E/F/G/I/JVancouver
    3 JulySF14First J – Second HMiami
    03/07SF15First K – Third D/E/I/J/LKansas City
    03/07SF16Second D – Second GDallas
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  • Germany v Slovakia - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    2026 World Cup: The schedule

    DateRound
    11–27 JuneGroup stage
    28 June–3 JulyRound of 32
    4–7 JulyRound of 16
    9–11 JulyQuarter-finals
    14–15 JulySemi-finals
    18 JulyThird-place play-off
    19 JulyFinal
  • Julian Nagelsmann Germany 2026Getty Images

    Germany's 2026 World Cup bracket: A look at the DFB team's potential opponents after the group stage and the path to the final – plus TV and live stream coverage of Germany's World Cup group matches.

    DateMatchFree-to-air broadcastPay-TV broadcast
    Sunday, 14 June (7 pm)Germany vs. CuraçaoARDMagentaTV
    Saturday, 20 June (10 pm)Germany vs. Ivory CoastZDFMagentaTV
    Thursday, 25 June (10 pm)Germany vs. EcuadorARDMagentaTV

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  • 2026 World Cup: A concise guide to all the groups

    Group A

    Mexico
    South Africa
    South Korea
    Czech Republic

    Group B

    Canada
    Bosnia and Herzegovina
    Qatar
    Switzerland

    Group C

    Brazil
    Morocco
    Haiti
    Scotland

    Group D

    USA
    Paraguay
    Australia
    Turkey

    Group E

    Germany
    Curaçao
    Ivory Coast
    Ecuador

    Group F

    Netherlands
    Japan
    Sweden
    Tunisia

    Group G

    Belgium
    Egypt
    Iran
    New Zealand

    Group H

    Spain
    Cape Verde
    Saudi Arabia
    Uruguay

    Group I

    France
    Senegal
    Iraq
    Norway

    Group J

    Argentina
    Algeria
    Austria
    Jordan

    Group K

    Portugal
    DR Congo
    Uzbekistan
    Colombia

    Group L

    England
    Croatia
    Ghana
    Panama