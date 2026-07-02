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Germany players' penalty refusals 'the most revealing moment' as Oliver Kahn avoids blaming Julian Nagelsmann for World Cup failure
Kahn points to deeper problems than Nagelsmann
Kahn has dismissed suggestions that Nagelsmann should shoulder the blame for Germany's shock last-32 World Cup elimination against Paraguay. The former Bayern Munich CEO argued that focusing on the national team coach ignores wider issues that have affected German football for years.
Kahn highlighted Germany's repeated failures under three different managers. Joachim Low, Hansi Flick and Nagelsmann all employed different styles and approaches, yet each oversaw disappointing World Cup campaigns. He believes that consistent pattern shows the problems extend well beyond the dugout.
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Kahn questions Germany's mentality
Writing on LinkedIn after Germany's elimination, Kahn explained why he believes the debate around Nagelsmann misses the bigger picture. He argued that repeated failures under different coaches point to deeper structural shortcomings within the DFB.
"The debate about the next national coach misses the point," he wrote. "Three national coaches have failed at the same point: Joachim Low, Hansi Flick, and Julian Nagelsmann. Three different game ideas. Three different leadership styles. The same outcome... If three coaches with different approaches always fail at the same point, the cause lies deeper."
Kahn also singled out Germany's penalty shootout defeat as the defining moment of the tournament, pointing to captain Joshua Kimmich searching for volunteers before the decisive spot-kicks.
Kahn added: "When the penalty shootout went into extra time, you saw how Joshua Kimmich was looking for shooters. For me, that was the most revealing moment of this elimination. A top team does not look for volunteers at that moment. They have players who demand the ball."
DFB must demand excellence
Beyond the pitch, Kahn has challenged the DFB to rethink their entire approach to elite performance. He suggested that the organization has become too comfortable, prioritizing status and individual egos over the collective grit required to win international silverware.
"A strong organization isn't defined by its one success, but by its ability to consistently produce exceptional performance," Kahn explained. "In such organizations, responsibility isn't left to chance. It's practiced, exemplified, and made second nature. Performance is more important than status, ambition is greater than comfort, and the team is more important than individual ego.
"Perhaps this is precisely where our biggest misunderstanding lies. We admire top performance, but we're increasingly unwilling to accept the price it demands. We want world-class results without maximum pressure. We want exceptional results without making sacrifices. But that's not how top performance is achieved."
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Attention shifts to Germany's long-term rebuilding
Germany's elimination from the World Cup is likely to increase scrutiny of the DFB's broader structure. However, it remains to be seen whether the federation will retain Nagelsmann or decide to sack him, although the coach has said that he will not resign and will remain in charge if he is still trusted.