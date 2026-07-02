Germany players' penalty refusals 'the most revealing moment' as Oliver Kahn avoids blaming Julian Nagelsmann for World Cup failure

Writing on LinkedIn after Germany's elimination, Kahn explained why he believes the debate around Nagelsmann misses the bigger picture. He argued that repeated failures under different coaches point to deeper structural shortcomings within the DFB.

"The debate about the next national coach misses the point," he wrote. "Three national coaches have failed at the same point: Joachim Low, Hansi Flick, and Julian Nagelsmann. Three different game ideas. Three different leadership styles. The same outcome... If three coaches with different approaches always fail at the same point, the cause lies deeper."

Kahn also singled out Germany's penalty shootout defeat as the defining moment of the tournament, pointing to captain Joshua Kimmich searching for volunteers before the decisive spot-kicks.

Kahn added: "When the penalty shootout went into extra time, you saw how Joshua Kimmich was looking for shooters. For me, that was the most revealing moment of this elimination. A top team does not look for volunteers at that moment. They have players who demand the ball."