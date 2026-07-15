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German FA refuses to endorse Gianni Infantino's re-election as FIFA president amid growing scrutiny
Growing rift over FIFA presidency
The DFB and president Bernd Neuendorf are increasingly distancing themselves from controversial FIFA boss Infantino. According to a report by Bild, Neuendorf refused to sign a document backing him for his upcoming re-election bid at the congress on March 18, 2027, in Rabat.
A FIFA director had reportedly been soliciting signatures from the 16 European nations during the World Cup in North America. Confirming their stance to SID, the German FA released a statement clarifying their position. "The DFB has not signed a letter of support for the re-election of Gianni Infantino," the governing body stated, adding: "Further steps will be discussed in the DFB presidential board."
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Controversial Folarin Balogun case fuels tension
The differences between the German FA, UEFA and FIFA have openly erupted following the Folarin Balogun case. UEFA heavily criticised FIFA's conduct, declaring that a firm red line had been crossed. Neuendorf emphasised to SID that "this process must not be filed away."
The controversy centres around the decision to allow United States forward Balogun to play in the round of 16 against Belgium, a match they lost 4-1, despite receiving a red card in the 2-0 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina. The disciplinary committee lifted the suspension after Donald Trump phoned Infantino to request a review, though both the committee and Infantino strongly maintain that no external influence dictated the final outcome.
Human rights complaint lodged with IOC
Despite the growing European resistance, Infantino remains the overwhelming favourite to secure another term until 2031, as several other confederations have already pledged their backing. However, his political connections have triggered severe backlash. Human rights organisation FairSquare recently submitted a comprehensive 10-page formal complaint to the International Olympic Committee against the FIFA president.
The document outlines multiple alleged violations of the strict regulations concerning political neutrality. The primary focus of the grievance is the close relationship between Infantino, who serves as an active IOC member, and Trump. The outcome of this official complaint could potentially introduce unexpected challenges to a re-election campaign that previously appeared completely secure across the wider global football community.
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What happens next in FIFA politics?
The DFB presidential board will convene shortly to determine their official voting strategy ahead of the upcoming congress. Meanwhile, UEFA officials are expected to continue monitoring the ongoing IOC investigation into Infantino. As the March 2027 election approaches, European associations must decide whether to mount a coordinated opposition or reluctantly accept the current leadership hierarchy for another four-year cycle.
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