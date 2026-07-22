AFP
'There's a more violent side to football' - Gavi claims he does NOT want Argentina players to be suspended for brawl after Spain's World Cup final triumph
Gavi calls for calm after New Jersey chaos
Gavi has moved to de-escalate the rising tensions between Spain and Argentina following their combustible World Cup final clash. The 21-year-old was at the heart of a physical altercation in New Jersey, where he was confronted by Paredes during a mass brawl that erupted after the final whistle.
Speaking at a homecoming event in his hometown of Los Palacios y Villafranca, where he was honored alongside Paris Saint-Germain's Fabian Ruiz, Gavi expressed his views on potential FIFA sanctions for their Argentine counterparts. "No, to be honest, I don't think they should be suspended," he said, as quoted by Marca. "I understand it's not a good example for children, but there's also a more violent side to football. Perhaps the most logical thing for me would be to send them off during the match, but as I said, in the end I think it's all football and that's how it has to be."
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Paredes under the spotlight for aggressive conduct
The controversy centers largely on the behavior of Boca Juniors midfielder Paredes, who was seen jabbing Eric Garcia in the throat before throwing Gavi to the turf. The incident was sparked shortly after the whistle when Nahuel Molina struck Rodri, leading to a chaotic scene that required intervention from Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni.
Despite mounting criticism from observers, the Argentine midfielder has remained defiant. In a recent social media statement, Paredes focused entirely on praising his team's collective effort and expressing pride in representing his country, noticeably failing to apologise or address any of the surrounding controversy.
Yamal joins the celebrations with cheeky dig
While Gavi took the high road during his local tribute, his team-mate Lamine Yamal was happy to lean into the rivalry during Spain's victory parade in Madrid. The teenage sensation was spotted laughing and holding up a fan-made sign that compared the scuffle between the two rivals to a celebrity boxing match. The sign, which referenced the popular "Velada del Ano" event, clearly amused the 19-year-old as he celebrated Spain's first world title since 2010.
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A hero's welcome in Los Palacios
Back in Los Palacios y Villafranca, the focus remained on the local heroes who helped conquer the world. Both Gavi and Fabian were presented with their weight in tomatoes, a traditional local honor, with Gavi receiving 68.5 kilos and Fabian 84.5 kilos. The town has announced plans to rename local football pitches after the duo and will eventually erect a monument to honor them alongside legendary Spanish defender Jesus Navas, who was also present at the ceremony. The event served as a reminder of the personal side of these global stars, away from the heated battles of international tournaments.
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