Gary Neville explains why Man Utd & Chelsea wins convinced him Arsenal will win the Premier League title again

Neville was particularly vocal about the recruitment strategy at the Emirates, which has seen Arsenal amass a staggering number of high-quality options at the back.

"It’s incredible what Arsenal have done really, to sign Ezri Konsa, because they’ve got [Jurrien] Timber, [Ben] White, [Cristhian] Mosquera, [William] Saliba, Gabriel [Magalhaes], [Piero] Hincapie, [Riccardo] Calafiori, [Myles] Lewis-Skelly," he said. "They’ve already got eight amazing defenders and now they’ve signed another really good centre-half.

"It’s almost like they’re doubling down and saying, 'We’re not going to concede goals, we’re just going to make sure we’re better than everyone else defensively by a million miles' - and they are. That will win them a title again.

"If you were to ask if you’d swap Arsenal’s front players for United’s, Liverpool’s, Chelsea’s, you might actually keep the front players. From a defensive perspective or in midfield, you’d swap all of them."