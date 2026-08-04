AFP
Gareth Bale better than Wayne Rooney? Former Wales star makes bold claim about 'under-appreciated' Real Madrid legend
The greatest British player of all time?
Former Wales international Jonny Williams has ignited a fierce debate by claiming that Bale is the greatest British footballer to ever grace the pitch. Despite the illustrious careers of players like Rooney, Williams insists that Bale’s achievements on the biggest stages set him apart from his peers.
The Cardiff-born winger enjoyed a glittering career that saw him transition from a promising left-back at Southampton to a world-record signing at Real Madrid, eventually accumulating 16 major trophies and becoming Wales' all-time leading goalscorer with 40 goals in 111 appearances.
In a wide-ranging interview, Williams suggested that Bale’s nationality might be the only reason he doesn't receive even higher praise from the wider footballing public. "I don't think he probably gets the credit he probably deserves. I think still, had he been an Englishman or something, I'm sure he would have got a lot higher praise and, you know, he was a one-off footballer," Williams told Wales Online.
- AFP
Surpassing the legacy of Rooney
When asked directly about how Bale compares to Manchester United and England legend Rooney, Williams did not hesitate to put the Welshman at the top of the pile. "Yeah, I think, if not, in terms of British players, for sure, I think he's up there with Rooney," Williams added. "Rooney might be one that comes close."
Williams further analysed the hierarchy of global talent, placing Bale in a bracket just below the era-defining duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but alongside other modern greats.
"Obviously, Rooney had a phenomenal career at United in the Premier League. European-wise, I think he's right up there again with Neymar. Not with the Messi's and Ronaldo's and stuff. The old Ronaldo comes under that with Neymar and stuff, for sure. Iniesta is one of the best players in the game in terms of that next crop underneath. But maybe I'm biased," he admitted.
A humble superstar behind the scenes
Beyond the goals and the silverware, Williams was keen to highlight Bale’s character away from the spotlight. Despite being one of the most famous athletes on the planet during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, Bale reportedly maintained a grounded personality that endeared him to his international team-mates.
Williams recalled: "You run out of words to describe him, not just as a player, as a person. Just an incredible player. He was almost playing a different sport at times, he was that much better than everyone else."
The former Crystal Palace man noted: "He was one of the most humble guys I've shared a training room with. Not an ego in sight and just a pleasure to play alongside. He treated everyone with the greatest of respect. You know, I was sometimes in League Two, League One, going to squads and he'd still treat me like the rest of us."
The most complete player in Madrid history?
Williams isn't the only former colleague to shower Bale with such high praise. Former Real Madrid midfield anchor Casemiro recently echoed these sentiments, remarkably placing the Welshman ahead of Ronaldo in terms of overall utility on the pitch.
Speaking on the physical and technical attributes that Bale brought to the team, Casemiro explained that while Ronaldo was the ultimate goalscorer, Bale was arguably the more "complete" footballer. The Brazilian noted Bale's ability to head the ball, defend, and utilize his blistering pace in various phases of the game as key factors that made him an "unbelievable player."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting