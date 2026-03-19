AFP
Galatasaray star taken to hospital with gruesome thumb issue after Victor Osimhen fractures arm against Liverpool
Turkish giants rocked by double injury blow
Galatasaray’s trip to Merseyside proved to be physically and competitively bruising. The club confirmed that star striker Osimhen suffered a fractured right forearm during the first half. Despite attempting to play through the pain, the Nigeria international was withdrawn at the interval after medical staff identified significant swelling.
The misery compounded in the second half when Lang, who had only just come on at the start of the second half, was stretchered off following a violent collision with the advertising hoardings. The 26-year-old required oxygen on the pitch before being transported to a local medical facility for what the club described as a "serious cut" to his right thumb.
- AFP
Medical updates confirm the worst
Following the full-time whistle, Galatasaray released an official statement detailing the medical emergencies. "In the first half of our UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match against Liverpool, our player Victor Osimhen sustained a blow to his arm. Although he completed the first half, checks at half-time revealed a risk of fracture, and he was not allowed to play in the second half. Following the match, a medical examination at the hospital confirmed a fracture in his right forearm, and a cast was applied. A decision regarding surgery will be made in the coming days after further assessment," the club announced.
Meanwhile, regarding Lang's condition they stated: "In the second half of the same match, our player Noa Lang suffered a serious cut to his right thumb. He is scheduled to undergo surgery in Liverpool in the coming hours, with our medical team present."
Galatasaray coach raged
In his post-match press conference, Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk couldn't hide his anger. He claimed the referee should have provided more protection to his players in a match full of physical confrontations.
"[Ibrahima] Konate committed fouls very easily in Victor Osimhen's position," Buruk stated as quoted by Hurriyet. "While we were expecting the world's best referee, the world's worst referee managed the match. Liverpool clearly deserved to win. Noa Lang has a serious injury to his finger. He will go to the hospital here. Victor Osimhen also has pain."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
The defeat marks the end of Galatasaray's European journey this season. They must now pivot back to domestic duties, where they currently sit at the summit of the Turkish Super Lig, looking to maintain their lead despite the potential long-term absence of two key players. The Cimbom have been in formidable domestic form, winning four of their last five matches. They will next face Trabzonspor early next month.
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