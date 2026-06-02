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Gabriel shirt sales up 350% after penalty miss! Arsenal fans flock to support Brazilian defender following wayward spot-kick that dashed Champions League dreams
Remarkable surge in shirt sales
According to a report from The Athletic, shirt sales for Gabriel skyrocketed by 350 per cent after he missed a decisive penalty in the Champions League final. Arsenal have suffered immense heartbreak following their shootout defeat, but their supporters responded with overwhelming solidarity. The 28-year-old stepped up to take the fifth spot-kick, only to see his effort fly over the crossbar, allowing the French giants to secure the most precious European title for the second consecutive season. Gabriel, who joined the club from Lille in 2020, became the top-selling name on Arsenal shirts over the weekend. At one point, his sales doubled those of any other player.
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Gabriel shares emotional message
Following the crushing disappointment, the Brazilian international took to social media to share his feelings with the fanbase. Gabriel expressed deep sorrow over the outcome but emphasised his immense pride in a squad that ended a 22-year drought to win the Premier League title.
Reflecting on the campaign, he posted a heartfelt statement: "It’s painful, but I’m proud of this team and everything we achieved together this season. Thank you to our incredible fans for your support every step of the way. You deserve to celebrate this journey with us and enjoy the parade today! See you next season!!! Love, Big Gabi." He has been a cornerstone for the team this year.
Massive impact and long-term future
The unwavering fan support reflects the centre-back's massive contribution since arriving in north London. Across his Arsenal career, Gabriel has made 261 appearances, scoring an impressive 24 goals from defence. He was an integral reason for the side lifting the Premier League trophy this season, featuring in 51 matches across all competitions and netting four times. His latest domestic triumph adds to the Community Shield he won during the 2023-24 campaign. The club have secured his long-term future, with his current contract set to expire on June 30 2029. Such remarkable consistency ensures that one missed penalty will not tarnish his legacy as a vital defensive component.
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Focus shifts to World Cup glory
Gabriel must now close the Arsenal chapter for this season and shift his entire focus to international duty. He is preparing for the World Cup with Brazil, having sat out their recent 6-2 friendly victory over Panama. Ahead of the tournament, the defender hopes to feature in a warm-up match against Egypt on June 7, before facing Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland in Group C.