Gabriel Martinelli finally makes transfer decision as Galatasaray launch £38m bid for Arsenal star

The potential departure of Martinelli would mark another significant change to an Arsenal frontline that has already seen Leandro Trossard depart for Besiktas in a £15.3 million deal earlier this summer. To fill the void on the left flank, the Gunners have already invested £34m to bring in Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, but the club is still being linked with further high-profile exits to balance the books and fund new arrivals before the deadline.

ESPN Brasil reports that Arsenal are open to selling the former Ituano man if their valuation of €50m (£42.7m) is met, having reportedly offered the player to various clubs across Saudi Arabia and Turkey.