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'He is like a Friesian horse' - Luciano Spalletti raves about 'statuesque' Newcastle loanee Nick Woltemade but warns striker must adapt to new Juventus role
The Friesian horse comparison
In a colourful assessment of Woltemade’s physical and mental attributes, Spalletti drew a unique comparison to a specific breed of horse. The veteran coach, who is known for his idiosyncratic descriptions, appears to believe that the striker possesses a rare blend of power and gentleness.
"What type of horse is he? I have a Friesian, he seems very similar to me. He is statuesque, he inspires a bit of fear from a physical point of view and then he is very sweet and lets himself be stroked and ridden. He becomes very good also in relations with his teammates. He’s good at holding his own physically, and ever since I met him, he’s been smiling constantly. He’s so happy to be here, and that’s already a big thing," Spalletti told Tuttosport.
- AFP
Tactical adaptation and the poacher role
Despite the glowing praise for his personality, Spalletti was quick to point out that Woltemade must evolve his game to fit the specific needs of the Juventus system. In the Premier League and during his time in Germany, Woltemade often showed a preference for involving himself in the build-up play, a trait that Spalletti wants to see channeled more effectively within the penalty area. The Italian tactician is keen for the loanee to become more of a specialist finisher rather than a roaming playmaker.
Spalletti acknowledged that it is rare to find a player of such height who is also comfortable with the ball at his feet in tight spaces, but he insisted that the primary goal must be productivity in the final third. "With Nick you can play the ball on his feet, he knows how to play horizontally and can also be used vertically because he has this physicality and this height. Usually it is difficult to find these two worlds in the same player," he noted.
"The 2-meter tall one is a finisher perhaps in the area but then he is less relational on the pitch, but instead he has both things and then he has this great quality of being very joyful and very festive also in the way he behaves on the pitch."
Finding a place in the Bianconeri XI
The path to a starting spot in the Juventus lineup is not without its obstacles. Early season indications suggest that Spalletti has a preference for Randal Kolo Muani as his primary central striker. This has occasionally pushed other attackers into deeper roles, as seen when Jonathan David was deployed as an attacking midfielder against Parma before his departure. Woltemade’s versatility means he could theoretically fill that creative void, especially given his technical proficiency.
"I can help him in the pressure he will encounter at this club, even if we start with an advantage because he has the same colours he wore in the previous team (Newcastle). I told him that we were waiting for a player of this level and this quality," Spalletti said.
"He brings with him the context of the Premier League, where everything is more physical, faster, and more determined in terms of game situations. Bringing a bit of Premier League into our team raises our level . We're happy," Spa;letti concluded.
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Strategic shift from Zirkzee to Woltemade
The pursuit of a new focal point for the Juventus attack took several turns before the club eventually settled on Woltemade. Initially, the Italian giants were heavily linked with a move for Joshua Zirkzee, and reports suggests they were closely monitoring the Dutchman’s situation at Manchester United. However, as the window progressed, Spalletti’s requirements became more specific; he desired a traditional box presence, and there were concerns that Zirkzee’s tendency to drop deep might not perfectly align with the intended tactical setup.
"There are dynamics that you need to know, to discover little by little, there's the possibility of going and getting players that the scouting team has pulled out and looked at. We're not in a position to pay what other clubs want, so having completed the squad and having adapted and inserted Woltemade and Pape Sarr in the last days of the transfer market means we've done well," Spalletti concluded.
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