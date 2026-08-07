'I still have a question mark' - Frank Leboeuf singles out Chelsea star Xabi Alonso must replace

Beyond the goalkeeping situation, Leboeuf also warned Alonso to swiftly trim Chelsea's bloated squad to maintain dressing-room harmony. Regardless of the imperative to sell before the transfer window closes, Leboeuf believes the Blues must still target a top-five finish to secure a Champions League return.

Highlighting the squad size, Leboeuf added: "I think they have like 45 players. They have to get rid of some of them. And of course, Xabi Alonso will have to get a selection of the players and maybe get rid of 15, at least 15 players. That’s insane, but it’s what he has to do. Otherwise, you cannot work," he noted.

"You cannot be able to work properly every day, week in, week out, to make sure that you have everybody tuned in. So it’s going to be hard. He’s going to get rid of the players he doesn’t want, because if they are here or not, they’re going to create problems inside the dressing room," Leboeuf stressed.

Evaluating the top-flight landscape, he concluded: "A good season is, of course, in the Champions League fourth or fifth place spots. But for me, the only club right now where I’m going to say is pretty sure to get into the first five is Arsenal. The others have doubts everywhere.

"[Manchester] City, we don’t know what’s going to happen with the new coach. Liverpool, with the team, we don’t really know. And the same for [Manchester] United. Last year, for more than half of the season, they were struggling. So nobody is assured to be in the first four, but Arsenal, I would say, right now."