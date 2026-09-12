Real Madrid loanee Franco Mastantuono breaks historic Lionel Messi record in stunning Serie A display

Mastantuono has announced his arrival in Serie A in spectacular fashion. The Real Madrid loanee scored a hat-trick for Fiorentina on Friday to secure a 4-2 victory against Venezia.

In doing so, he eclipsed Messi as the youngest Argentine to score a hat-trick in Europe's top five leagues. Mastantuono achieved the historic feat at just 19 years and 28 days old. His memorable treble gave Fiorentina their first points of the new campaign. The crucial away win also moves the Italian side up to 15th in the league table.