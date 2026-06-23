France player ratings vs Iraq: Kylian Mbappe is coming for Lionel Messi! Real Madrid superstar bags another brace in Golden Boot race but Ousmane Dembele is finally off the mark thanks to assist machine Michael Olise

Mbappe broke the deadlock with a fine strike from the edge of the box but France flattered to deceive for the remainder of the first half, and started the second sluggishly, perhaps due to the two-hour suspension of play. However, Les Bleus were gifted a second goal in the 54th minute when Iraq made an absolute mess of a short goal-kick, allowing Dembele to square for Mbappe to score.

France's forwards suddenly came back to life and the impressive Olise slipped Dembele through in the 66th minute for what was the Ballon d'Or winner's first ever goal at a World Cup.

Below, GOAL ranks all of the France players on show as Didier Deschamps' side clinched a place in the round of 32 with one game to spare...