Former Arsenal sporting director Edu secures surprise role following disappointing Nottingham Forest exit

Edu has officially joined Levski Sofia as part of a newly appointed five-person board of directors. The move comes as a major surprise following his recent departure from Nottingham Forest earlier this month, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The club have completely restructured their hierarchy, bringing Edu on board alongside Claudio Pracownik, Felipe Berliner, Matthew Cherry, and current executive director Daniel Borimirov. Although his exact role remains unspecified, the board will elect a chair and an executive director at an upcoming meeting to finalise responsibilities.