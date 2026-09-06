"We never gave up!" Flávio Nazinho reacts after his redemption goal plunges PSG into crisis

AS Monaco continued their flawless start to the 2026-27 campaign by securing a dramatic 2-1 victory against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. Trailing 1-0 at the break, the Rouge et Blanc staged a brilliant second-half turnaround to condemn Les Parisiens to their worst start in 14 years, leaving the hosts winless across their opening three Ligue 1 fixtures. Speaking in the mixed zone after the match, left-back Flavio Nazinho described the triumph as a perfect night for the squad.

"Yes, it was a perfect night for us! We are coming away with the win, and I think that's the most important thing," Nazinho said, emphasizing the importance of taking things game by game.



