First Endrick, now Kobbie Mainoo! Man Utd midfielder becomes the unfortunate star of hilarious World Cup memes after being snubbed by England boss Thomas Tuchel

Mainoo was a key player for Manchester United last season but is yet to kick a ball at the 2026 World Cup. Tuchel preferred to use Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice at the base of midfield throughout England's three group games.

This decision has sparked a wave of internet comedy. Fans have flooded social media platforms with exaggerated scenarios detailing what Tuchel would rather do than give the youngster minutes. Highlighting that Mainoo is the only fit midfielder available, one viral meme depicted the manager wearing the England kit, joking he is ready to participate himself just to avoid playing the star.











