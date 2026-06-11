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FIFA revolutionises transfer system to introduce mandatory release clauses and reduce fees following agreement with players' union
Mandatory release clauses go global
FIFA has announced that buyout clauses will become a mandatory requirement in all professional player contracts. This system, which has been a staple of the Spanish game for decades, will now be enforced globally to ensure the free movement of players and prevent clubs from holding talent against their will through exorbitant, non-negotiable price tags.
The decision follows the landmark Lassana Diarra case, which highlighted deep-seated flaws in the previous Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP). By forcing both clubs and players to agree on a fixed release figure from the start of an agreement, the governing body, led by president Gianni Infantino, aims to reduce prolonged transfer sagas and legal disputes over valuation. These changes are scheduled to officially come into force on January 1, 2027.
- AFP
The Diarra Case
Diarra, the former French midfielder, challenged FIFA's transfer rules after a contractual dispute with Lokomotiv Moscow in 2014. The Russian club terminated his contract, accusing him of breaching his contractual obligations, while FIFA's Dispute Resolution Chamber ordered the player to pay approximately €10.5 million in compensation. At the same time, Belgian side Royal Charleroi Sporting Club sought to sign Diarra but were unwilling to proceed without guarantees that they would not be held jointly liable for the compensation owed to Lokomotiv.
Under FIFA's regulations at the time, such guarantees were unavailable, causing the transfer to collapse. Diarra subsequently launched legal action against FIFA and the Belgian Football Association, arguing that the rules unlawfully restricted players' freedom of movement and employment opportunities within the European Union.
In October 2024, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that certain FIFA regulations concerning contract breaches and player transfers were incompatible with European Union law, finding that they could hinder the free movement of workers and restrict competition. The decision prompted FIFA to review and reform its transfer framework, leading to the introduction of a new regulatory system set to take effect in 2027.
Players to receive a cut of transfer fees
The revolution extends to the financial distribution of transfer deals, with players now entitled to a direct percentage of their own moving costs. According to the new rules, players will participate in their transfers with a five per cent share of the total operation amount. For those with a fixed annual salary of less than €150,000, receiving this five per cent cut of the fixed transfer compensation will be mandatory.
There are specific safeguards in place regarding this financial right; while a player can partially waive it, the percentage can never fall below the higher of two values: the player's fixed remuneration for the final year of their contract or 2.5% of the total fixed transfer compensation. To ensure compliance, any payment delays handled by the Football Tribunal will now incur an eight per cent interest rate.
- AFP
Historical peace deal with FIFPro
The reforms also introduce a notable change for younger talents, allowing clubs to sign players under the age of 18 to five-year contracts, moving away from the previous three-year limit. However, this is subject to strict conditions: the player must have been registered with the club for a specific period prior to signing, the contract must meet certain salary requirements, and clubs are limited to a set number of these long-term youth deals per season.
To oversee the health of the game, a new Global Social Dialogue Platform has been established between FIFA, FIFPro, the World Leagues Association (WLA), and the European Club Association (ECA). This body will focus on the welfare of players, including occupational health and safety standards, as well as specific provisions for pregnancy, adoption, and family leave. Decisions within this platform are intended to be reached by unanimous consensus before being implemented into FIFA's regulatory framework.
Crucially, this regulatory overhaul marks the end of a period of legal warfare between the governing body and the players' union. As part of the agreement, FIFPro and its member federations have agreed to withdraw all pending lawsuits and litigation against FIFA regarding the transfer system. This ensures that all parties now work under a unified structure that respects FIFA’s role as the global governing authority.