Fermin Lopez &Dean Huijsen return as Luis de la Fuente names Spain squad for Nations League openers

The most anticipated news from Las Rojas involves the return of Fermin Lopez to the international setup. The Barcelona midfielder, who has enjoyed a blistering start to the current domestic campaign, missed the recent World Cup due to a frustrating injury setback. His inclusion is seen as a direct replacement for his club teammate Gavi, who is the notable absentee this time around. With the midfield hierarchy constantly evolving, Lopez’s form has made him an undeniable selection for the coaching staff as they look to maintain their tactical fluidity.

The squad announcement highlights De la Fuente’s commitment to a core group while integrating necessary changes due to fitness concerns. While seven Barcelona stars named in Spain squad as Fermin Lopez returns, the manager has had to pivot in other areas. The most significant enforced change comes in goal, where Joan Garcia’s knee injury has opened the door for Inter’s Josep Martinez to earn his maiden call-up, beating out competition from Leo Roman for the final spot in the goalkeeping department alongside Unai Simon and David Raya.