AFP
'Attempts to manipulate the club!' - Furious Fenerbahce slam 'false' transfer rumours linking them with Chelsea star
Fenerbahce break silence on Gittens links
The Turkish Super Lig powerhouse moved quickly to shut down reports suggesting they were in negotiations for the 22-year-old winger, who joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund last summer for a fee of £48 million. Despite a difficult debut campaign in London, Gittens has been an active participant in Xabi Alonso's pre-season plans, though he continues to be the subject of intense speculation across Europe as the transfer deadline approaches.
- Getty Images Sport
Turkish giants demand end to speculation
The club expressed their anger at the circulating rumours via their official website: "Reports circulating in some media outlets today regarding our club's interest in Chelsea FC player Jamie Gittens are completely unfounded and do not reflect the truth. We once again clearly state that attempts to manipulate Fenerbahce Sports Club through false transfer claims and artificially created agendas will have no effect.
"Fenerbahce conducts its sporting structure, transfer policy, and future planning in all branches, especially football, in accordance with its own strategy, needs and established programs."
The statement continued by calling for an immediate end to the use of the club's name in transfer gossip designed to sway public opinion. Fenerbahce added: "Therefore, we expect this approach of using our club's name to create public opinion and steer Fenerbahce towards certain directions to cease. Our sole focus right now is our match against Genclerbirligi in the first week of the Trendyol Super League.
"We respectfully request that our great Fenerbahce fans disregard such unfounded news and continue their support for our teams only by considering the statements made through our club's official channels."
Struggles and resurgence at Stamford Bridge
Gittens' first year at Chelsea was marred by a severe hamstring injury that limited him to just 16 Premier League appearances. He struggled for consistency, failing to find the net in league play, though he did manage a goal and two assists in a thrilling 4-3 Carabao Cup victory over Wolves.
The player himself has expressed a desire to move past his injury woes and make a significant impact under Alonso. "I'm feeling better now," Gittens told the club’s website after a recent friendly. "My injuries are healing up now, so I feel really good. I feel in a good space with the team and in my body as well.
"It has been frustrating, but with God’s grace I got through it, and he pulled me up today, so it's just great to score a goal. To be back on the pitch with the team was really good."
- AFP
Busy summer of business in Istanbul
While the move for Gittens appears to be off the table, Fenerbahce have been incredibly active in the market as they look to dethrone rivals Galatasaray. They have already secured several major deals, highlighted by the acquisition of Napoli's Romelu Lukaku and the €39 million club-record signing of Mason Greenwood.
These high-profile acquisitions demonstrate the financial muscle available to the Turkish side, which likely contributed to the intensity of the Gittens rumors. However, the club’s stern refusal to engage with the Chelsea star’s representatives or the surrounding media hype suggests they are satisfied with their current attacking options.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting