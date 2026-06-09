VIDEO: Shocked Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro is stopped by security in USA & has his bag searched ahead of Uzbekistan's friendly clash with Netherlands

Cannavaro found himself at the centre of an unusual airport incident after arriving in the United States with the Uzbekistan national team delegation. The former Italy captain and World Cup winner was singled out for a detailed security inspection. Footage shared online shows security personnel searching the Italian's belongings while he waited nearby. Despite his status as one of football's most recognisable figures, Cannavaro underwent the same procedures as the rest of the travelling party.

The incident occurred ahead of Uzbekistan's friendly against the Netherlands, which De Oranje eventually won 2-1 thanks to two goals from Cody Gakpo, while Uzbekistan's only goal was scored by Igor Sergeev.