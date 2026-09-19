'We were horrible to play against!' - Fabian Hurzeler boasts Brighton 'dismantled the best team in England' after 3-0 Arsenal thrashing

Arsenal, who had arrived at the Amex on the back of nine consecutive league wins, appeared uncharacteristically rattled by Brighton's high-pressing system. Pascal Gross opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a precise shot from the edge of the box off the post. Bukayo Saka had a golden opportunity to level just before the interval following Martin Odegaard's deflected strike, but failed to capitalise. Brighton punished the Gunners seconds later as Charalampos Kostoulas turned in the area to double the lead.

The tactical discipline shown by the Seagulls stunned the visitors, who struggled to exert any control over the midfield battle. Hurzeler noted the collective spirit within his dressing room, highlighting the depth at his disposal. The German coach explained: 'Intensity, intensity, winning the personal duals...we have to have the belief to compete with the best teams in the league. My players really trust each other on the pitch. If one player is out then another can replace him. Overall we wanted to be really good in every phase. We needed to be at the highest level.'