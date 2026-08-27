VIDEO: Ex-Arsenal hothead Matteo Guendouzi sparks MASS brawl as Lyon staff member attempts shocking flying kick following Fenerbahce win in Champions League play-off
Chaos erupts at the Groupama stadium
Fenerbahce secured their return to the Champions League proper for the first time since the 2008-09 campaign with a 2-1 away victory over Lyon. However, the Turkish side's 3-2 aggregate triumph was entirely overshadowed by violent scenes at full-time. Guendouzi, who was heavily booed due to his past with Lyon's fierce rivals Marseille, goaded the home supporters throughout the evening.
Tensions boiled over when the 27-year-old continued his antics while heading down the tunnel. Footage captured Antonio Ferreira, identified by L'Equipe as a Lyon goalkeeping coach, emerging and launching a flying kick at the French midfielder.
This shocking attack triggered a massive melee between the two camps. Players and staff rushed into the fray, with punches allegedly thrown towards Ferreira as he was pinned against a wall. Security personnel were quickly forced to intervene to separate the warring factions.
Watch the clip
Unsurprisingly, his deep ties to Marseille ensured a hostile reception in Lyon, culminating in him aggressively shouting "Allez l'OM" into a television camera after the final whistle.
Fenerbahce team-mates were forced to forcefully usher him away from the pitch as the situation escalated. The ugly clashes are now highly likely to attract severe disciplinary action from UEFA for both clubs.
Guendouzi slams 'disrespectful' fans as Tolisso demands humility
Guendouzi defended his provocative actions by claiming he was reacting to severe abuse from the stands. The ex-Arsenal man revealed he felt disrespected by the home crowd, who had allegedly targeted his family with insults throughout the match. "If we can't celebrate the way we want afterward, I find that disappointing," he explained to reporters, via BBC.
Fenerbahce head coach Ismail Kartal offered full backing to his fiery midfielder following the ugly scenes. "As a team we all stood together to support Guendouzi," Kartal noted in his post-match press conference. "Support was provided. That is what teamwork is all about."
Conversely, Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso strongly condemned Guendouzi's behaviour. The Frenchman insisted the Fenerbahce star overstepped the mark with his inflammatory celebrations. "You have to stay humble in victory, go celebrate that with your team in the locker room," Tolisso stated. "Well done, congratulations to them, but there's no real need to do that."
- AFP
Awaiting the Champions League draw
Fenerbahce will now eagerly anticipate Thursday's Champions League league phase draw in Monaco, where they are placed in Pot 3. The Turkish giants can look forward to testing themselves against Europe's elite once again.
Meanwhile, Lyon must settle for Europa League football following their play-off heartbreak. Both clubs, however, will be nervously awaiting potential sanctions from European football's governing body following the disgraceful post-match violence.
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