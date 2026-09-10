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‘Why go anywhere else?’ - Erling Haaland’s future at Man City addressed as Andy Cole dismisses ‘record’ targets for prolific Norwegian striker
Haaland has rewritten the Premier League history books
Having established and enhanced his reputation across stints at Molde, Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, Haaland followed in the footsteps of his father Alf Inge when linking up with City in the summer of 2022. He cost a bargain £51 million ($69m) at that point.
He could be worth four times that amount now, with 167 goals being recorded for his current employers across 203 appearances. Haaland has reached a century of efforts in the English top-flight through the fewest number of games (111).
City have him tied to a contract through to 2034, but plenty of questions have been asked of whether said terms will be honoured. Reports of interest from La Liga heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid are seemingly never far away. A new challenge may appeal to the 26-year-old at some point - having entered his fifth season at the Etihad Stadium.
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How much longer will Haaland spend in England?
Quizzed on how much longer Haaland will spend in Manchester, ex-City frontman Cole - who was speaking on behalf of Unibet Casino - told GOAL: “I think the only person who can answer is Haaland himself, how long he wants to stay in England.
“He's got a long-term contract at Manchester City. He sounds like he's really enjoying it. He sounds like he's got a big impact in the dressing room at Manchester City. And if you're enjoying your football, ultimately, why do you want to go anywhere else? But, like I said, you'd have to ask Haaland that question - where he’s at mentally, physically, and what he'd like to do moving forward.”
While Haaland has rewritten the history books, exploits of that kind do not dominate his thoughts. He is all about scoring goals, winning trophies and being the ultimate team player. Cole added on that mindset: “I'm an individual. Why do you care about records? Records are there to be broken.
“If you're concerned about records and things like that, I think that's a bit self-indulgent. Ultimately, it's about a team. Now, if your team get you in a position for you to break the record, you've got to thank your team-mates for giving you the opportunity to do just that. I can see why he's not fussed about those kind of things, because I was never fussed about those things.”
Real Madrid & Barcelona are always watching
Another former City star, German midfielder Dietmar Hamann, told GOAL recently when he was asked if Haaland could be prised away from the Etihad in the not too distant future: “Well, he's won it all, hasn't he? He won the Champions League, he won the Premier League, and I'm not sure how long he's got, he's signed a very long contract, didn't he?
“Obviously it's not down to him whether he will leave or can leave, but I think it's just natural when you've won it all, when you've been at the club for a certain time. He's even born in England, isn't he, because his father played in the Premier League. I think there might be a time where he says, when Barcelona or Madrid come calling, ‘yeah’. I think there's always a chance, but if City says no, with the contract he's got, then it might be tricky because he won't be cheap either.”
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Haaland is tied to a contract through to 2034
Haaland has offered no indication that he is planning a fresh start, but doors that lead to Spain have been left ajar by his dad. Nothing can be ruled out when it comes to one of the most fearsome forwards on the planet.
City will be understandably reluctant to part with the most prized of assets, but will also be aware that individual ambition cannot be reined in and their No.9 - who starred for his country at the 2026 World Cup and attracted more admirers - may well fancy something different once there is nothing left for him to achieve in England.
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