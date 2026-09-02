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Adhe Makayasa

Emil Audero completes deadline day loan switch to La Liga as Indonesian star joins Rayo Vallecano from Como

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E. Audero
Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga
Serie A
Como

Indonesian international goalkeeper Emil Audero has sealed a deadline-day loan move to Rayo Vallecano from Como for the remainder of the season. The 29-year-old shot-stopper arrives in the Spanish capital to replace the injured Augusto Batalla, having found his opportunities limited in Serie A following the Italian side's signing of Robert Sanchez.

  • Vallecano secure emergency cover

    Audero has officially appeared on La Liga's registered players list as Vallecano's latest signing on a season-long loan from Como. While official confirmation from the club is still pending, the 29-year-old arrives to resolve an emergency following an injury to first-choice goalkeeper Batalla. He becomes Rayo's sixth summer signing and will compete directly with Dani Cardenas for the starting spot.

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    Italian journey brings experience

    The move marks a fresh chapter for Audero away from Italian football after spells with Juventus, Sampdoria, and Inter Milan. Sanchez's arrival at Como pushed him down the pecking order following a strong loan spell at Cremonese, where he made 35 appearances last season. Vallecano have moved quickly to secure his services, banking on his top-flight pedigree to reinforce their defensive options.

  • Following in historic footsteps

    Audero becomes only the second Indonesian player to feature for Vallecano in the club's history. The 29-year-old follows in the footsteps of centre-back Jordi Amat, who represented the Madrid-based outfit across two separate spells. The loan arrangement guarantees the shot-stopper a regular platform in one of Europe's top leagues as he looks to maintain his sharp form.

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    Santander clash offers debut

    A swift debut could follow on Saturday when Vallecano welcome Racing Santander to Vallecas in La Liga. The hosts are in desperate need of a lift, currently languishing in 18th place after picking up just a solitary point from their first three outings. Saturday's home fixture presents the Mataram-born shot-stopper with an immediate chance to establish himself as the starting goalkeeper.

Serie A
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Rayo Vallecano
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Racing Santander
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