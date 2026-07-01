Eight games, no goals: Cristiano Ronaldo's quest to end his woeful World Cup knockouts record with Portugal

Ronaldo had arrived in Qatar characteristically confident of not only silencing his critics after a shamefully shambolic end to his second spell at Manchester United, but also winning the one trophy to have eluded him. However, he departed in much the same manner as his Old Trafford exit, with his reputation tarnished by public displays of petulance and reports that he had privately threatened to leave the Portugal camp after being dropped for the last-16 clash with Switzerland - which Fernando Santos' side won 6-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Ronaldo's replacement, Goncalo Ramos.
"I just want everybody to know that a lot has been said, a lot has been written, a lot has been speculated about, but my dedication to Portugal has never wavered for an instant," Ronaldo wrote in a social media post the day after Portugal's quarter-final loss to Morocco. "I was always just one more player fighting for everyone's goal and I would never turn my back on my team-mates and my country."
"For now," he added, "there's not much more to say. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar... Now, we have to let time be a good adviser and allow everyone to draw their own conclusions."
The common consensus was that Ronaldo was finished at the very highest level. His only goal of the 2022 World Cup had come from the penalty spot, in Portugal's tournament-opening win over Ghana, and he reacted furiously to Fernando Santos' entirely justified decision to take him off in the shock loss to South Korea in the final round of group games.
It was also telling that after being benched against Switzerland and Morocco, a teary-eyed Ronaldo went straight down the tunnel after Portugal's loss to the latter. He was 37 years of age and had just drawn two more blanks in the group stage. Even a man renowned for defying Father Time initially thought that another World Cup was beyond him.
"To win a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career," he wrote onInstagram. "In my five appearances at World Cups over 16 years, always playing alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I have given my all. I left everything I had on the pitch. I'll never shrink from a battle and I have never given up on that dream. Unfortunately, that dream ended yesterday."