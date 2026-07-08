Egypt 'cannot remain silent' after Argentina defeat as FA launches scathing attack of refereeing decisions after World Cup exit

The EFA has officially broken its silence following the Pharaohs' dramatic and controversial 3-2 defeat to Argentina in the World Cup Round of 16. Despite holding a 2-0 lead, Egypt were eliminated after Enzo Fernandez netted a 92nd-minute winner, but the fallout from the game has been dominated by claims of officiating bias and technical failures.

In a strongly-worded statement, the EFA said: "The Egyptian Football Association cannot remain silent regarding the refereeing decisions witnessed during the match against Argentina as well as the failure to make appropriate use of the Video Assistant Referee [VAR] system. Several key incidents raised serious concerns and left profound questions about the consistency and fairness of decisions that directly influenced the course of the game."

The association continued by highlighting the international outcry over the match, stating: "A number of football experts and specialist analysts, both locally and internationally, have highlighted controversial and influential refereeing incidents during the match. This underlines the importance of maintaining the highest standards of integrity, fairness, and transparency in match officiating, particularly in a competition of the stature and significance of the FIFA World Cup 2026."