Are you watching, Aurelio De Laurentiis? Eduardo Camavinga's costly red card, Luis Diaz's decision to leave Liverpool and all of the winners and losers from Bayern's Munich Champions League classic with Real Madrid

Luis Diaz was conspicuous by his absence at Anfield on Tuesday night. Liverpool sorely missed the Colombian's dribbling skills and eye for goal during a desperately frustrating Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

In fairness, though, it's been that way all season, with the club's fans lamenting the loss of a player that played such a pivotal role in last season's Premier League title triumph - and Diaz's fantastic form Bayern Munich has only heightened the Reds' sense of regret.

In fairness to Liverpool, €75 million (£65m/$88m) looked like a pretty good price for a winger set to turn 29 midway through the current campaign but Bayern believed they'd bagged themselves a bargain - and it's really starting to look like they were right.

Diaz's goal at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night was his 24th of the season - and easily his most important so far, as it broke Real's resistance moments after they'd been reduced to 10 men.

Consequently, while Diaz's former team-mates are now out of the Champions League, Diaz remains in contention to lift the trophy for the first time - and while playing the best football of his career.

For many players, leaving Liverpool is always a step down. In Diaz's case, though, it's elevated him to a whole other level.