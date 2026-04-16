Are you watching, Aurelio De Laurentiis? Eduardo Camavinga's costly red card, Luis Diaz's decision to leave Liverpool and all of the winners and losers from Bayern's Munich Champions League classic with Real Madrid

One of the Italian's preposterous proposals was to reduce the length of halves to 25 minutes, the folly of which was laid bare at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night. There were five goals during a gripping first half, with Bayern twice pegging back a resurgent Real only to see Kylian Mbappe put los Blancos back in front just before break to make it 3-3 on aggregate.
It was anyone's tie at that point, with the hosts dictating the play but Madrid looking absolutely lethal on the counter-attack. However, Eduardo Camavinga was sent off for a second bookable offence with less than five minutes of normal time remaining and Bayern capitalised, with Luis Diaz wresting the advantage back to the Bavarians before Michael Olise put the result beyond all doubt with a stunning strike in the dying seconds.
Below, GOAL runs through all of the major wins and losers on a dramatic night in Munich as Bayern beat Real 4-3 on the night, and 6-4 on aggregate...