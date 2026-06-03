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Dusan Vlahovic is leaving! Striker to make free transfer after Juventus contract talks break down - but where is he off to?
Irreconcilable differences over wage demands
After four and a half years at the Allianz Stadium, the path of Vlahovic and Juventus is set to diverge. The club and the center-forward failed to reach an agreement for the extension of his contract, which is currently set to expire on June 30. The final rounds of talks revealed an unbridgeable gap between the demands of the Serbian international and the financial package offered by the Bianconeri board.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Vlahovic was holding out for a salary of €8 million per season to renew his contract, supplemented by significant signing bonuses and agent commissions. Juventus CEO Comolli remained firm on an offer of €6m plus performance-related bonuses, refusing to meet the entourage's demands for "ancillary charges." With neither side willing to budge, negotiations have been permanently terminated, clearing the way for a high-profile exit.
According to reports, the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have all made contact with his entourage, though it remains unclear where the forward will end up.
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Spalletti left frustrated by market setback
The collapse of these talks represents a significant blow to manager Luciano Spalletti, who has been vocal about his admiration for the striker. Spalletti, who has reportedly already seen moves for Bernardo Silva and Alisson fall through, viewed Vlahovic as a central pillar of his project. Following a victory against Lecce less than a month ago, the coach emphasised the striker's importance to his system.
"The lack of Vlahovic is something we suffered like daily bread," Spalletti said. "You cannot play football without someone with his characteristics, without a physical, strong terminal who scores goals. The renewal? The club, from what I know, has tried to make and have a contact of this kind and will try again because this is what they tell me and I trust my directors."
Despite the manager's public backing, the financial reality has dictated a different outcome for the club’s sporting plans.
A legacy of inconsistency in Turin
Vlahovic arrived in Turin in January 2022 from Fiorentina for a fee of €70m plus €10m in bonuses, hailed as the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo. However, his tenure has been marked by inconsistency. While showing flashes of brilliance, critics often pointed to a lack of the "killer instinct" required at a top-tier European club. The soap opera surrounding his renewal lasted over 18 months, shifting through various directorial regimes.
Initially, former director Cristiano Giuntoli seemed prepared to sell the striker in 2025 to avoid a free transfer. However, under Comolli's leadership and Spalletti’s arrival, a renewal became the priority once again, especially after Vlahovic returned to form with four goals in his final four league matches. Ultimately, the long-term injury he suffered in November and the subsequent lack of major European offers prevented an earlier sale, leading to the current stalemate.
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Rebuilding the Juventus frontline
The departure of Vlahovic leaves a massive void in the Juventus attack, forcing the club to search for two new strikers in the upcoming window. The situation is complicated by the fact that the technical staff have already moved on from other targets. Reports suggest that both Loïs Openda and Jonathan David have been dismissed as options by Spalletti, leaving the recruitment team with a difficult task as they look to replace their primary number nine.
From a financial perspective, allowing Vlahovic to reach the end of his contract will free up over €40 million on the balance sheet, providing some breathing room for future investment.