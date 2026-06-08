DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

The DR Congo home jersey celebrates the team's traditional identity with a vibrant, modern twist, utilising a striking, bright light blue base long associated with the Leopards. The defining feature is an entirely custom, sublimated tone-on-tone leopard-print texture and wavy graphic pattern running across the lower half of the jersey, fading seamlessly into the fabric. Bold red trim highlights the round crew neck collar and sleeve cuffs, mirroring the colours of the Congolese national flag.

The official FECOFA crest sits proudly over the heart, topped with two stars recognising their historic 1968 and 1974 AFCON championships, while the national flag is centred directly beneath the neckline, balanced by Umbro’s double-diamond logo on the right chest. This jersey is paired with matching light blue shorts and socks to complete the full strip.











