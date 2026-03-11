'Doomsday scenario' - Micky van de Ven makes 'completely done' admission after Tottenham's 'terrible' Champions League loss at Atletico Madrid

Speaking to Ziggo Sport after the final whistle, the Netherlands international did not hold back on the state of the club. On the manner in which Tottenham lost to Atletico, Van de Ven explained: “Terrible, to be honest: a doomsday scenario. Everything that could go wrong in the first twenty minutes went wrong. Everyone slips, including me. Those are moments you simply can’t do anything about. I can’t just stand here and start blaming the pitch.”

Van de Ven also revealed that the constant criticism for Tottenham's poor form has led him to distance himself from the public eye. The defender admitted he is struggling to cope with the intensity of the situation. "How am I feeling mentally? It’s tough, I can tell you. Really tough. I have to keep going; this is life," he said. "I’m not on my phone anymore; I’m completely done with it. Only family and stuff."