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Moataz Elgammal

Didier Deschamps urges Ousmane Dembele critics to 'get off his case' after seeing France winger score first World Cup goal

O. Dembele
France
World Cup
D. Deschamps

France manager Didier Deschamps has fiercely defended Ousmane Dembele following an impressive display against Iraq. The Ballon d'Or winner faced heavy criticism after a quiet performance against Senegal, where he failed to register a shot on target. However, he silenced doubters with a goal and an assist, proving why he recently led Paris Saint-Germain to European glory.

  • Deschamps hits back at Dembele critics

    Following a convincing 3-0 victory over Iraq on Tuesday, head coach Deschamps leaped to the defence of his star winger. Deschamps joked with reporters after the match about the harsh treatment Dembele received following the previous 3-1 win against Senegal on June 16.

    During that game, the winger played 80 minutes before being replaced by Bradley Barcola, failing to complete a single dribble or register a shot on target. The manager stated: “Maybe now you [journalists] will get off his case now and find another target. There haven’t been any issues with him, he’s just adapting to a system he’s not used to playing in during the rest of the year. Once he’s in good form physically, it’s only a matter of making adjustments.”

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    France manager details his ultimate trust

    Deschamps continued his press conference by highlighting exactly why Dembele remains a vital piece of the puzzle. The 2018 World Cup winner has earned 61 caps for France, scoring eight goals in the process. The manager praised the mentality of the forward, ensuring that total trust remains between them despite any outside noise.

    Deschamps explained: “He has my confidence and he knows it. He’s not the kind of player who doubts himself, but it’s important that he did what he did today because he’s a decisive player. He has that capacity, and if he hasn’t shown it until now it’s because he’s had some spells out. He’s been with the national team since 2018, but he was often coming off the bench. [His performance today] is good for him and, most of all, for the national team.”

  • A historic milestone for the Paris Saint-Germain star

    Dembele secured his historic milestone during a highly productive 68 minutes against Iraq before Desire Doue replaced him. The forward provided three key passes, including a crucial assist for Kylian Mbappe, intelligently intercepting a missed first touch by Ahmed Basil. Roughly 10 minutes later, Dembele finally found the back of the net. After being played through by Michael Olise, he converted a one-on-one chance. This brilliant finish from four total shots marked his first major tournament goal. Paris Saint-Germain have recently celebrated two Champions League titles in 2025 and 2026 under his guidance, and he delivered the perfect response to scrutiny on the global stage.

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    What comes next for France and Dembele?

    France will now prepare for a crucial final group-stage clash against Norway. Both teams currently boast a perfect record, having collected six points from their opening two matches. This upcoming showdown will ultimately decide who secures the top spot in the group. Dembele, now unburdened by the pressure of finding the net, is expected to play a prominent role as France aim to finish the group stage flawlessly.

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Norway
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