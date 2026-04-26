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FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-MAINZ-MUNICHAFP
Christian Guinin

Translated by

Despite his exit being all but confirmed, the written-off FC Bayern Munich star is suddenly making a compelling case for a spectacular U-turn

Bundesliga
FEATURES
Bayern Munich
Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich
B. Ndiaye
N. Jackson

FC Bayern Munich produced a remarkable second-half fightback on matchday 31, turning a 0–3 half-time deficit against 1. FSV Mainz 05 into a 4–3 victory. Kompany’s bold experiment with youth backfired for the first time, yet the supposedly doomed hosts refused to surrender.

Ahead of Tuesday’s crucial Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany used the match against Mainz 05 to experiment, handing an 18-year-old his first-team debut before turning to his star-studded bench to secure the win.

Key takeaways from Bayern’s win against Mainz.

  • Bayern Munich secure a win over Mainz as Kompany's youthful lineup strategy backfires for the first time

    Saturday’s game fell just short of the record. To match FC Schalke 04’s 1980/81 mark, youngster Bastian Assomo would have had to make a substitute appearance against Mainz. Back then, Schalke handed top-flight debuts to eleven players under twenty; the current champions have reached only ten.

    With three Bundesliga matches remaining against Heidenheim, Wolfsburg and Cologne, the club still has a chance to match or even surpass the mark. What is clear is that, among Bayern coaches over the past 20 years, Kompany is the most eager to give young talents a chance to prove themselves in the first team.

    On Saturday he handed midfielder Bara Sapokol his first-team debut. The 18-year-old Senegalese had already made his first-team debut two weeks earlier, coming off the bench in the 5-0 win at FC St. Pauli. He then logged a few more minutes in the title-clinching match against VfB Stuttgart before being handed his first start in Mainz.

    He had “earned” this privilege, Kompany emphasised before kick-off, stressing that a place in the first team is never a “gift”. You need real maturity to step into a game like this. It’s a big test for Sapoko, but also for the other young lads. At some point, you have to go through it. You have to be there. Eventually, the right moment comes to bring them along.”

    The move had been expected, given Bayern’s high regard for the teenager—Kompany is said to be a particular admirer—and his rapid integration into the first-team setup. “You could see he’s got incredible talent and is a great lad. He’s really grateful. He did a brilliant job today,” enthused Leon Goretzka after the St. Pauli match.

    Against Mainz 05 his talent flickered through, yet fortune was not on his side. Partnered by Aleksandar Pavlovic, the 18-year-old struggled against Mainz’s pressing trio of Paul Nebel, Nadiem Amiri and Kaishu Sano, and looked overwhelmed whenever the visitors counter-attacked quickly. It was therefore no surprise that the Senegalese teenager looked exposed in the build-up to two of the goals. For the second, he lost possession in the build-up and then failed to win the tackle; for the third, a simple feint by Amiri on the edge of the box sent him tumbling to the turf.

    One poor performance, especially against an in-form opponent, is not reason enough to question his long-term potential. That said, Kompany’s “Youth Research” approach still paid dividends: once Sapoko made way in the 77th minute, Bayern’s build-up play improved, became better structured and, thanks to two late goals, ultimately more effective.

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-ATALANTA-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    Bayern Munich's win over Mainz proves that a goal-scorer enjoys extra time in the spotlight.

    Nicolas Jackson has flown under the radar in recent weeks. Despite Bayern’s sporadic offensive struggles caused by the temporary absences of Lennart Karl, Serge Gnabry, Tom Bischof and Harry Kane, the Colombian has quietly gone about his business with little fanfare from the media.

    Yet there have been several opportunities to spotlight his progress: the 24-year-old has delivered a series of strong performances. In the final, largely meaningless Bundesliga matches that had been won weeks ago, Jackson proved a reliable, consistent goalscorer, netting two goals and providing an assist over the 180 minutes against St. Pauli and Stuttgart.

    He started in Mainz as well, struggled to make an impact during a quiet first half, yet still finished the match with a strong second-half strike and several sharp exchanges with substitutes Michael Olise, Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala.

    The narrative that paints him as one of Bayern’s recent “flops” does not hold up under scrutiny. Across 29 appearances, he has logged ten goals and four assists, translating to a goal every 115 minutes—or a goal contribution every 82 minutes—usually while coming off the bench behind Harry Kane.

    The quality of his finishes has also improved: once a threat only when Bayern were already three or four goals ahead, he now delivers decisive moments. Against Mainz he sparked the second-half fightback, and a week earlier at VfB he netted the crucial 2-1 during a scrappy phase.

    It therefore comes as something of a surprise that several media outlets had already reported, with unusual certainty, that his departure was a done deal. The €65m buy-out clause is now impossible to trigger, since he has not reached the required 40 starts, and sporting director Max Eberl confirmed on ZDF Sportstudio that the negotiated buy-out option will also not be exercised.

    Yet his future at parent club Chelsea appears equally uncertain, so why not open talks and negotiate a lower fee, especially given Kompany’s public support?

  • FC Bayern MünchenGetty Images

    Bayern Munich's victory over Mainz: The attacking axis is red-hot.

    With Serge Gnabry sidelined for the long term, Bayern’s starting attack is all but decided for the remaining Champions League and DFB-Pokal matches. Harry Kane leads the line as the undisputed first-choice striker, while Luis Díaz and Michael Olise occupy the wings. In the No. 10 role recently vacated by Gnabry, Jamal Musiala is now the obvious choice.

    The 23-year-old is finding his rhythm after recovering from a fibula fracture suffered at last summer’s Club World Cup and is edging closer to full sharpness. That timing suits Bayern perfectly, given the thin squad options. With Lennart Karl and Tom Bischof also sidelined, only Nicolas Jackson and Raphael Guerreiro remain as established back-ups.

    That makes seamless interplay on the pitch all the more important. That fluidity was on display against Mainz. After entering as substitutes, Olise, Kane and Musiala sliced through the hosts’ defence with sharp one-twos, clever feints and incisive runs, turning a 0-3 halftime deficit into a 4-3 win.

    That performance could serve as the ideal dress rehearsal for the upcoming clash with PSG. Although the French champions are a different proposition to Mainz, the sharp interplay of the Bayern trio will still give the Parisians plenty to ponder.

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  • FC Bayern Munich Fixtures: An overview of the club’s next matches.

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    Tuesday, 28 April

    Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Bayern

    Champions League

    Saturday 2 May

    Bundesliga

    Bundesliga

    Wednesday, 6 May

    FC Bayern vs. Paris Saint-Germain

    Champions League

Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB