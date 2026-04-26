Despite being available on a free transfer, Real Madrid have reportedly rejected the chance to sign a midfield icon

According to the report, Silva intends to continue playing at the very highest level following his confirmed departure from City at the end of the season. Real Madrid is said to be one of the clubs that Mendes is currently trying to persuade to sign the 31-year-old.

His vast experience and continued high level of performance are appealing, and the fact that his contract with City expires at the end of June—making him available on a free transfer—only strengthens his case. Real’s arch-rivals FC Barcelona have also recently been linked with the Portuguese international.

However, according to As, Real see no need to sign Silva. The Spanish newspaper reports that while the club greatly values his abilities, he does not fit the profile they have in mind for the upcoming transfer window at the Bernabéu. As a result, Mendes is said to have received an immediate rejection from Real.