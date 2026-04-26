According to a report in the Spanish newspaper *As*, Jorge Mendes has offered his client, Silva, to Real Madrid.
Translated by
Despite being available on a free transfer, Real Madrid have reportedly rejected the chance to sign a midfield icon
According to the report, Silva intends to continue playing at the very highest level following his confirmed departure from City at the end of the season. Real Madrid is said to be one of the clubs that Mendes is currently trying to persuade to sign the 31-year-old.
His vast experience and continued high level of performance are appealing, and the fact that his contract with City expires at the end of June—making him available on a free transfer—only strengthens his case. Real’s arch-rivals FC Barcelona have also recently been linked with the Portuguese international.
However, according to As, Real see no need to sign Silva. The Spanish newspaper reports that while the club greatly values his abilities, he does not fit the profile they have in mind for the upcoming transfer window at the Bernabéu. As a result, Mendes is said to have received an immediate rejection from Real.
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Is Real Madrid set to sign Rodri rather than Bernardo Silva?
Signing a central midfielder is one of Real’s top transfer priorities for the summer, but the club is specifically seeking a defensively minded holding midfielder rather than Silva. His City teammate Rodri is said to be Real’s preferred target, though he would command a considerable fee, and the Spaniard still has a year left on his Manchester contract.
Silva’s next destination is still undecided: Juventus are persistently linked, while a romantic return to his youth club Benfica keeps surfacing.
Silva joined City from AS Monaco in 2017 for €50 million and has since anchored the side’s midfield, helping secure the 2023 Champions League and six Premier League crowns. This term he has started 47 matches across all competitions, contributing three goals and five assists.
Silva would love to bow out with two more trophies: City have already secured the EFL Cup and, after briefly usurping Arsenal at the Premier League summit, sit three points behind the Gunners following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Newcastle. In the FA Cup, Guardiola’s side reached the final with a 2-1 win over Southampton on Saturday.
Bernardo Silva: His statistics at Manchester City
Deployments
454
Goals
76 assists
Assists: 77
77