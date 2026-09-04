Deportivo Cali footballer Johan Martinez assaulted and threatened at gunpoint by alleged fans

Cali chiefs swiftly issued an official statement condemning the criminal act. In their release, they stated: "Club Profesional Deportivo Cali S.A. categorically rejects the acts of violence and intimidation to which our player was subjected yesterday. Our institution expresses its full support and solidarity with Johan and his family. No form of aggression, threat, or intimidation has a place in football or in our society."

Speaking to Super Combo del Deporte, club legal director Felipe Restrepo revealed details of the firearm threat: "They intimidated him with a firearm, they assaulted him; this cannot happen, people who do this are not fans."