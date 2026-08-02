'It was a great experience' – Denzel Dumfries reflects on his debut in Real Madrid with the new role under Jose Mourinho

Dumfries made his long-awaited debut for the Spanish giants during their recent friendly clash against Fiorentina, held at the Worthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria. It was a significant milestone for the former Inter man, who was thrust straight into the starting eleven by Mourinho. Speaking to Realmadrid TV, the Netherlands international could not hide his satisfaction with how his first outing in the iconic kit unfolded.

The defender was quick to highlight the emotional weight of representing the most successful club in European history. "I felt good, and I am very proud to debut with Real Madrid. It was a great experience, this first match, and now it's time to work hard for more games," Dumfries said.