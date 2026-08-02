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'It was a great experience' – Denzel Dumfries reflects on his debut in Real Madrid with the new role under Jose Mourinho
A proud moment in Klagenfurt
Dumfries made his long-awaited debut for the Spanish giants during their recent friendly clash against Fiorentina, held at the Worthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria. It was a significant milestone for the former Inter man, who was thrust straight into the starting eleven by Mourinho. Speaking to Realmadrid TV, the Netherlands international could not hide his satisfaction with how his first outing in the iconic kit unfolded.
The defender was quick to highlight the emotional weight of representing the most successful club in European history. "I felt good, and I am very proud to debut with Real Madrid. It was a great experience, this first match, and now it's time to work hard for more games," Dumfries said.
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Adapting to Mourinho's tactical demands
While Dumfries is widely regarded as one of the premier right-sided defenders, his debut saw him tasked with a slightly different role as Mourinho experimented with his tactical setup. The defender acknowledged that he was operating outside of his usual comfort zone against Fiorentina but insisted that he is more than happy to sacrifice his personal preferences for the benefit of the collective unit.
"It’s the first match, and I’ve just returned to training, but Mourinho asks me to work hard and show my worth. It wasn’t my natural position, but it was a good friendly match. I can play in different positions, and I’m used to it, though I usually play on the right," he explained.
Building chemistry with elite teammates
The preseason tour serves as a crucial melting pot for team chemistry, allowing new signings to understand the movements and tendencies of the established stars. Despite having only been part of the group for a very short duration, the Dutch international was full of praise for the sheer level of technical ability on display during training sessions and his first taste of match action with the squad.
The defender is realistic about the time required to build a cohesive unit, but he remains incredibly optimistic about the potential of this current Real Madrid roster as they head into the new season. "It’s incredible. We’ve been together for a week, and we need more time. That’s what the preseason is for, but everything’s good. There’s a lot of quality in the team, and we’re looking forward to the upcoming matches," Dumfries added.
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Looking ahead to the new campaign
As the preseason progresses, the focus for Dumfries and his teammates will shift from basic fitness and integration toward refining the tactical nuances required to compete for major honors. The 75 minutes played against Fiorentina provided a solid foundation, but the hard work is only just beginning for a player who knows that the expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu are higher than anywhere else in the world. The upcoming weeks will be pivotal as the defender continues to sharpen his match sharpness and further ingratiate himself into the team's dynamic.
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