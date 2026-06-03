Denzel Dumfries already undergoing Real Madrid medical while on Netherlands duty after Inter star's €20m release is triggered

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Madrid have officially informed Inter of their decision to trigger the €20m release clause for Dumfries. The Spanish giants have taken all necessary steps to secure the services of the 30-year-old, moving swiftly to conclude the deal.

With the legalities now in motion, the defender’s clause will technically activate at the beginning of July, when Los Blancos have everything ready to formally welcome him.

Madrid have made the full-back positions a priority to strengthen, and this decisive move leaves the Serie A champions with no margin for negotiation as they prepare for the departure of one of their most reliable performers.