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Bad news for Trent Alexander-Arnold? Identity of Real Madrid transfer target revealed - with the Blancos hoping to land right-back before 2026 World Cup begins
Alexander-Arnold faces World Cup heartbreak
According to Marca, Real Madrid are actively assessing their defensive options following a mixed debut season for Alexander-Arnold. The 27-year-old shared right-back duties with club legend Dani Carvajal last term, but with the veteran Spaniard now departing upon the expiration of his contract on June 30, a massive void has opened up. Alexander-Arnold made 30 appearances, registering five assists in 1,794 minutes, but struggled with recurring muscle injuries. To compound his frustrating club campaign, England manager Thomas Tuchel has sensationally omitted him from his final World Cup squad, selecting Tino Livramento instead. Consequently, the Blancos have realised the necessity of signing a reliable alternative.
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Dumfries emerges as the ideal competitor
To address this vulnerability and replace Carvajal's immense presence, Real Madrid have targeted Dumfries. The Netherlands international, who will represent his country at the upcoming World Cup, presents a fascinating option. Despite his Inter contract running until 2028, the Italian club are reportedly willing to negotiate a low-cost departure. The 30-year-old enjoyed a productive campaign, contributing five goals and two assists in 28 appearances. Overall, Dumfries has amassed an impressive 207 matches for the Serie A champions, scoring 27 times and providing 28 assists. The Madrid hierarchy view his immense physical profile and vast experience as the perfect antidote to their current defensive fragility, believing he can immediately challenge Alexander-Arnold.
Mbappe pushing for Konate reunion
Meanwhile, Real Madrid remain heavily focused on bolstering their central defence, with Ibrahima Konate standing out as the priority target. The Liverpool centre-back has decided against renewing his contract, prompting Madrid to accelerate negotiations that have been ongoing since February. Intriguingly, the operation is being aided by Kylian Mbappe. Both players are currently together in the France squad preparing for the World Cup, and the forward is desperately trying to convince his compatriot to join him in Spain. Acknowledging the relentless tapping up, Konate recently joked: "Mbappe calls me every two hours..." The proposed transfer has already received the green light from Jose Mourinho, who is expected to take managerial charge following the presidential elections.
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What happens next?
Real Madrid want to officially finalise the arrivals of both Dumfries and Konate before the World Cup kicks off across the United States, Mexico and Canada. Securing these two defensive reinforcements early would allow the Spanish giants to avoid potential market complications, ensuring their new manager inherits a complete squad ready to dominate next season.